Ciudad Juárez— The alleged robber of a convenience store in the Revolución Mexicana neighborhood was arrested by municipal preventive authorities and presented before the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the local corporation reported.

The incident was attended to by agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, after the security alarm of the establishment located at the intersection of Juan Gabriel and Ponciano Arriaga streets was activated.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, they interviewed the employees of the place, who pointed out a subject as the one responsible for having threatened them with a knife in an attempt to steal merchandise, so in response to the direct accusation they proceeded to arrest him.

After reading his rights, Rodolfo RR, 31 years old, was charged with his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of attempted robbery of a business with violence.