with VideoThe police announced the identity of the alleged shooter at a Zwijndrecht shopping center on Sunday morning. It concerns Minh Nghia Vuong (49 years old). He is suspected of shooting a 66-year-old mother and her 38-year-old daughter at the Walburg shopping center. Vuong is the ex-partner of the daughter, who was seriously injured. The mother died.



21 Jan. 2023

It was already known that the shooter fled by car. The police searched for him all afternoon and evening with many units. The suspect turns out to be 49-year-old Minh Nghia Vuong, the police reported on Sunday. He is firearm and flight risk. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to call 112 immediately.

According to the police, Vuong is 1.70 meters tall, with light skin, medium build and short black hair. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a dark parka jacket with a hooded garment underneath. The suspect also listens to his nickname Lucky.

All locations where Vuong could stay and have connections have been checked. After the shooting, the police posted in vain on the roads around the shopping center. Furthermore, the Criminal Intelligence Team is still looking for more information that could lead to his arrest.

Parking space at Aldi

The shooting happened on Saturday around 2 p.m. near the parking lot at the Aldi. The reason may be a conflict in the relational sphere.

Police investigation in the parking lot.



Fight

Mother and daughter are said to have walked out of the mall when a man shot at them. Presumably there was an argument beforehand. The perpetrator then drove off in a car.

On site, the Forensic Investigation conducted an investigation and a dog was used to search for shell casings. Camera images of the shops in the area have been collected and are being viewed. The parking lot at the shopping center was closed all afternoon and evening due to the investigation.

Need help after violence or threats at home, by your partner or a loved one? Or do you know someone who does this? In case of immediate danger, call 112. Call Safe Home for advice or help via 0800-2000 (free and can be done anonymously) or chat on safehome.nl.

Big impact

Mayor of Zwijndrecht Hein van der Loo said that the shooting incident was a made a major impact on the visitors who were there. “A fatal shooting incident, in broad daylight, a busy Saturday afternoon at the Walburg shopping center with a lot of shoppers. Quite a few people witnessed the incident as bystanders,” said the mayor.

Emergency services sealed off the crime scene. © ANP

The mayor also said that people in the South Holland town are “incredibly shocked” by the event. “My thoughts are first and foremost with the victims and their families.”

Police called for witnesses to come forward. People who witnessed can also contact Victim Support, which also came to the shopping center.



