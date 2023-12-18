Alleged sexual assault, La Russa jr will be questioned

Leonardo Apache La Russa will be heard on Wednesday 20 December in the offices of the Milan Prosecutor's Office. The son of the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa he will be questioned by Milanese investigators who are investigating the report of an alleged sexual assault suffered by a 22-year-old girl which allegedly occurred on the night between 18 and 19 May in the family home. A meeting in which La Russa jr., assisted by the lawyer Adriano Bazzoni, will be able to give his version of the facts or even make use of the right not to respond. Last week it was heard his deejay friend Tommaso Gilardoni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

