As a result of field and office work, detectives from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) complied with an arrest warrant against a man identified as Ramiro “N”for his probable participation in the crime of sexual abuse.

According to the reports, the now detainee would have committed said act in the Mexico stateso he decided to leave the entity to hide in the Mexico Citywhere it was later found.

According to the investigations of the Mexican authorities, Ramiro “N” probably groped a teenager of a sexual nature, inside a home located in the municipality of Atlacomulco.

Derived from these facts, agents of the Investigation Police (PDI)attached to the General Directorate of Attention and Compliance with Judicial Orders, undertook the search and located the individual in the downtown colonyCuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

After ruling out homonymy, notifying him of the pending injunction against him and letting him know his constitutional rights, the record was handed over to police officers from the State of Mexico, who transferred him to the El Oro Social Reintegration Penitentiary Center, at the disposal of the judicial authority. .