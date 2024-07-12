LUS intelligence services and their German counterparts this year foiled a Russian plot to kill a German arms businessman who had shipped weapons and military vehicles to Ukraine, according to CNN reported Thursday.

U.S. intelligence discovered the plot earlier this year, five U.S. and Western sources familiar with the incident told the network.

Russia was planning to assassinate Armin Papperger, who has spearheaded German manufacturing support for kyiv. It was just one of a number of Russian targets targeting German defense industry executives, but the one launched against it was the most advanced.

Armin Papperger, president of Rheinmetall, considered the largest arms manufacturer in Germany and the tenth largest in Europe. Photo:x: Rheinmetall AG Share

According to CNN, when the Americans learned of these efforts, they informed the German security services, who protected the businessman and thus thwarted the plan.

The American network recalled that for more than six months Russia has been launching a sabotage campaign across Europe, from minor acts of vandalism to attacks on weapons depots destined for Ukraine.

This new information, however, suggests that Russia was even willing to kill citizens in its aim to hinder the flow of arms from the West to Ukraine and dampen public support for kyiv.

Papperger heads Rheinmetall, Germany’s largest arms manufacturer and Europe’s tenth largest, and is also involved in the automotive industry.

Last June, the company, based in Düsseldorf (west), and the German Army signed a contract that establishes a framework under which the German company will produce 155-millimeter artillery ammunition worth up to 8.5 billion euros, a production that will also serve to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, Germany has supplied a huge amount of military equipment to Volodymyr Zelensky’s country thanks to Rheinmetall products and systems. Photo:x: Rheinmetall AG Share

Besides, Rheinmetall is currently building an arms factory in Ukraine to produce the Lynx, an armoured vehicle used for infantry combat support.

Given the prominent role of Papperger and his company, the German authorities consider the 61-year-old businessman to be a person under threat.

“They suspected that it could become the target of a Russian attack due to its prominent position,” the Rheinmetall president said.

The Kremlin denies US accusations: “They contain no serious arguments of any kind”

Reports by US media that Russia had a plan to kill a German businessman from the Rheinmetall arms company who had sent weapons and military vehicles to Ukraine are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his daily press briefing on Friday.

“We find it very difficult to comment on information from some media outlets that contain no serious arguments of any kind and are based on certain anonymous sources. All of this is presented in the style of a new fake news story that cannot be taken seriously,” said.