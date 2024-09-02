Ciudad Juarez.- In an uninterrupted investigative effort, members of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) arrested five suspected assailants who this afternoon committed a violent robbery in a jewelry store in Plaza Juárez Mall.

After a purple Caravan-type van was located and secured at Infonavit Casas Grandes, in which the thieves escaped after committing the robbery at the D’Rayos jewelry store, a home where the criminals were hiding was located and a successful operation was carried out that led to their capture.

A ministerial police agent said that the SSPE asked for support to arrest the gang of robbers, who were found with the stolen merchandise from the store and a firearm.

The detainees, whose names were not provided, were immediately taken to the SSPE facilities and were placed at the disposal of the State Investigation Agency tonight.

It was reported that four of the detainees are from this city and one more from the State of Mexico.