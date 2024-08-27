Ciudad Juárez— A suspected thief was arrested by municipal police in the southeast of the city on Monday night for robbing a man of his belongings.

Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the Public Security Secretariat, reported that the arrest occurred on the streets of La Herradura and Domingo Cajen, in the Valle de Allende subdivision, where a robbery on public roads was reported, attended to by police from the Valle District.

He said that the officers began to search for the person responsible with the characteristics provided by the victim, who was located a few blocks away, and when he was subjected to an inspection, they found the cash and a knife with which he had committed the robbery moments before.

The suspect, Ángel Arturo CN, 41, was brought before the State Investigation Agency (AEI).

