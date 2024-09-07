Ciudad Juárez— Norberto CG, 63, was formally charged before a control court with abusing and raping a 13-year-old boy, reported the District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone

Based on the evidence presented by the Public Prosecutor, the events of which he is accused occurred between August 15 and 29 of this year, in a home located in the Andrés Figueroa neighborhood, where he took sexual advantage of the minor victim.

On September 4, investigative police executed an arrest warrant at the intersection of Juan Gabriel and Aserraderos streets in the San Antonio neighborhood, and he was placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.

The social representation of the Specialized Investigation Unit for Crimes of Domestic Violence, Sexual Crimes, Crimes Against the Family and Human Trafficking presented the charges to the Judge who imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention and set the hearing for September 9 at 3:00 p.m. to determine whether or not to prosecute, where his legal situation will be resolved.