Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

An emergency vehicle from the Policia Local de Palma drives along a beach promenade on Mallorca (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Hanno Bode

Rape allegations against tourists were raised again in Mallorca on Wednesday. The two Irish men were arrested at the airport shortly before departure.

Magaluf – On the popular holiday island of Mallorca in Spain, two Irish tourists were arrested on Wednesday (July 19) for allegedly raping a holidaymaker. That reported the Mallorca Newspaper (MZ) and cites, among other things, information from the Guardia Civil. The incident is said to have taken place in a hotel room in the seaside resort of Magaluf, in the municipality of Calvià.

Allegations of rape against two vacationers from Ireland: That is known so far

The two Irish men have been accused of sexually abusing a British holidaymaker in a hotel room in Magaluf. The local police Guardia Civil was the Majorca newspaper according to which he was informed from there and then went to the alleged crime scene. There, officers questioned the woman. According to her, she had been forced into sexual acts by the two Irishmen. The young British woman was then taken to Son Espases Hospital for a forensic examination, the report continued.

The competent court took up the investigation and ruled loudly MZ on Thursday the pre-trial detention for the two men. A department of the Guardia Civil specializing in sexual offenses is also dealing with the case. Based on the British woman’s information about the suspects, the officers found that the two men had already left the hotel and were able to catch the suspects at Son Sant Joan Airport in time. The two Irishmen were apparently about to board the flight home just a few hours after the incident.

Another allegation of rape in Mallorca: also a group of five German men accused

Allegations of gang rape in Mallorca became known this week. According to the German Press Agency (dpa), five German tourists between the ages of 21 and 23 have been accused of forcing a younger vacationer from Germany to have sex on the Spanish Mediterranean island or of having watched idly. The German authorities are now also dealing with the case.