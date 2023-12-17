Pokemon It is a large franchise that cannot only be divided into products such as video games, since items such as plushies, figures, groceries and others tend to sell massively, and it is clear that the most expensive collectibles on the market are the TCG cards. And these simple cards become more expensive as time goes by, especially when they have stopped mass production due to the entry of more generations of the franchise in question.

That is why there are people willing to steal these pieces, and then resell them on internet markets at double or triple the price. Here we come to a story that has recently developed, involving a 35-year-old man who has been attacked by a police officer using his taser. This after he was indicted for taking more than $600 USD worth of cards but with his most recent collector's edition.

According to what was mentioned, a security camera would show that the so-called Ernest Fields was in the process of stealing Pokémon merchandise worth $679 from Meijer's, and an employee who was tracking him reported the type of car in which he left the store. This led officers directly to the user, who was allegedly pushed and knocked down as they attempted to take him into custody.

Fields was seen resisting arrest, only to have another police officer get on top of him and punch him in the face repeatedly. Likewise, another agent entered and used a Taser on Fields to subdue him. During this fight, Fields can be heard yelling that he was sorry and that he couldn't breathe.

After that they caught him preventively. And something that stands out is that Cori Elaine Schleiffer, organizing director of Ohio Families Unite for Political Action and Change, says that what was captured on video does not match the police reports. Therefore, the relevant investigations will continue. So far the user has not been imprisoned.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: It's strange that they attack someone like that over letters, but at least they managed to take the merchandise, because at the end of the day I don't pay for it. However, hitting him in the face and using a taser when he was already detained does not seem like such a peaceful idea.