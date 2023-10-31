Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A climate protest at the Chancellery escalated on Tuesday. Plainclothes police officers are said to have treated the activists violently. The police deny it.

Berlin – During a “Last Generation” climate protest at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Tuesday, activists were apparently attacked by an unknown man, violently pulled to the ground and painted on their faces. The attacker posed as a police officer, the police said after the incident. The Berlin newspaper meanwhile claims that the man has an official ID card. The protest took place in a series of color attacks on Berlin landmarks.

Climate protest at the Chancellery: Activists smear “Olaf is lying” on the walls and floor

Despite a heavy police presence at the Federal Chancellery, activists from the group “Last Generation” managed to smear a facade of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin with orange paint on Tuesday. While they hastily wrote “Olaf is lying” on the walls of the Chancellery and on the floor, around 70 demonstrators gathered in front of the event, according to police. Many of them held up banners that read “Olaf is lying” or “Climate Lying Chancellor.”

The photo taken by a dpa reporter shows the alleged plainclothes police officer in green clothing tearing an activist to the ground next to a uniformed police officer. © Paul Zinken/dpa

The background for the lying allegations is criticism of the political handling of the climate crisis. “On the same day that his expert council said that all goals regarding climate protection would be torn down, he stood up and said he had the situation under control,” said an activist Berlin newspaper. “That means he’s knowingly lying to all of us!”

Climate activists smear the Chancellery: Video shows brutal actions by what appear to be police officers

According to a dpa reporter and journalists from the Berlin newspaper Uniformed police officers and plainclothes security forces quickly intervened and sometimes used physical violence against the activists in order to detain them and later record their personal details. A video that later appeared on social networks shows how brutal the police were. It shows a man wearing a green jacket and a backpack shouting “police” loudly and pushing a young woman to the ground and violently pulling her arm aside. “Ouch, you’re hurting me,” the activist screams in the video. She remains lying motionless. After the man pushes another woman to the ground, he grabs the brush – and smears his own paint on both of their faces.

The “Last Generation” then turned to the Berlin police with the video on the short message service acted. Also the Berlin newspaper published a video of the incident on X and wrote from “a[em] Man pretending to be a police officer.” It was initially assumed that the man was a plainclothes police officer, but the police denied this when asked. An hour later, the newspaper suddenly gave an update on Tuesday: “We have now seen the man’s ID card. However, the @polizeiberlin continues to deny that there were plainclothes officers on site.”

Police are investigating the facts after brutal treatment of activists – many questions about the operation remain unanswered

When asked by RBB/24, a Berlin police spokeswoman replied in the afternoon that the police were investigating the matter. “If this is a police officer from the Berlin police, criminal measures will be examined and, if necessary, initiated,” the RBB quoted the spokeswoman as saying. Meanwhile, it remains unclear why the video shows other men dressed in civilian clothes pushing activists to the ground and holding them. The uniformed police officers in the area do not intervene. According to the reporter of the Berlin newspaper, who was on site, no police officer intervened in the actions of the plainclothes people during the operation. They did not want to comment on this to RBB/24.

Members of the “Last Generation” group recently not only blocked streets in Berlin, but also daubed the Brandenburg Gate and the world clock on Alexanderplatz with paint. (nz with dpa material)