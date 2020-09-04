News has started to come about the Redmi Note 10 smartphone. According to reports, Redmi has started work on the upcoming Note 10 series. Redmi Note 10 models can be launched officially in September or October. Recently, a Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2997J22C has received approval from China’s State Radio Regulation Certificate (SRRC). A tipster has claimed that this phone belongs to the Redmi Note 10 series. Two pictures of this alleged smartphone have also been leaked on Weibo, which has revealed important specifications of the handset.Reliance Jio Rs 444 plan, 112GB data and unlimited calls

However, the authenticity of the leaked photos has not been confirmed yet. The model number M2007J22C of the device can be seen in a live shot. This picture reveals that the phone will have a small round cutout display with a selfie camera. From this picture, the phone has also been reported to have a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, 8 GB RAM. The smartphone will come with Android 10 OS based MIUI 12.

There are reports that the Redmi Note 10 can be launched with the Dimension 820 and Dimension 720 chipsets. But 2.4 GHz clock speed does not match both of these dimensions chipsets. Rather, the Density 800U chipset launched last month comes with 2.4 GHz clock speed. The Snapdragon 765G chipset can also be offered with the same clock speed. However, it is not clear which processor will be given in the smartphone with the M2007J22C model number.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Now Available in Open Sale, Learn Price and Specifications

If you look at the alleged second picture of Redmi Note 10, a round shape camera is present on its rear. Three cameras and LED flash can be seen on it. Looking at the picture, it is estimated to have a 48 megapixel primary camera. Right now the remaining details about the phone are yet to come. It is expected that in the coming time, new information will be available about the Redmi Note 10.