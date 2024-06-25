Juarez City.- The alleged person responsible for the fatal accident on Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard was discharged from the hospital and remains under arrest, reported the Health spokesperson in the Northern Zone, Alejandra del Bosque.

Henry R. was discharged from the General Hospital and Road Safety agents took them to the Experts area for submission to the Northern Zone District Attorney’s Office.

The victims’ mother, a 39-year-old woman, remains in the same hospital, using an oxygen condenser and a neck brace.