A woman holds a cell phone with the phrase “stop the hatred of Asians” at a vigil this Wednesday in California. APU GOMES / AFP

Robert Aaron Long, the alleged perpetrator of the shooting in three massage parlors in Atlanta, which left eight dead on Tuesday, seven of them women – including six of Asian origin – as well as another woman and a white man, will not appear this Thursday in the afternoon before a judge as scheduled, as reported The Washington Post. Aaron Long, 21, white, faces eight counts of murder and manslaughter and one of aggravated battery. Georgia authorities reported Wednesday that the young man confessed to the crimes, but ruled out a racial motive and pointed out that he has a “sexual addiction.” The police are still weighing whether the attacks constitute hate crimes, while criticism rages on the networks for not addressing them as misogynistic and racist crimes. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet this Friday in Atlanta with leaders of the Asian-American community.

Cherokee County, Georgia, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon that Aaron Long has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault in the shooting involving three women and two men at Young’s Asian Massage. ; and four other murder charges in Atlanta, where four other women were killed in two separate attacks. This morning the confessed author’s first appearance in the Cherokee County court was scheduled, in which the charges against him would be read, but which has not been carried out in the end. The reasons are unknown.

The suspect’s parents recognized him in a video recording released by police Tuesday night and alerted authorities, which ultimately led to his capture. When officers detained him, Long was heading to Florida to carry out similar attacks and was carrying a 9mm pistol, although he did not resist arrest.

The spokesman for the office of the sheriff, Jay Baker said at a news conference Wednesday that the day before the shootings, Aaron Long was “pretty fed up” and had “had a really bad day.” In addition, he assured that it was “too early” to determine that it was a hate crime. Social media charged Baker for refusing to declare the attacks hate crimes and shared screenshots from his Facebook account where he shared T-shirts that read: “COVID 19: Virus imported from Chy-na.”

President Biden said Wednesday that the motivation for the shootings had “not yet” been determined, but reiterated his concern about the recent spike in violence against Asian Americans in the wake of the pandemic. “Whatever the motivation here,” said the president, “I know that Asian Americans are very concerned.” Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Asian-American to hold the post, expressed her condolences for the families of the victims. Before the shootings, Biden and Harris were scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday regarding the stimulus package just approved by the Democratic Administration. The White House has confirmed that a meeting with community leaders and state legislators from the Asian-American community is on its agenda.

A House Judiciary panel is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on discrimination and violence faced by Asian Americans since the outbreak of the pandemic. Former President Donald Trump used to refer to the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus,” which for many has encouraged racist rhetoric in the United States. Democratic lawmakers convened the panel ahead of the Atlanta shootings, due to the sharp rise in hate crimes and other types of violence against people of Asian descent. “The appalling overnight violence in Georgia is another reminder of why we urgently need to address the fear gripping the Asian American community,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

So far, only half of the victims have been identified. The office of the sheriff in Cherokee County he identified Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Yan, 49, from Kennesaw and Daoyou Feng, 44, and Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz, who was injured. Delaina Yaun was an employee of the Waffle House restaurant chain. Yaun, a mother of two, had been working as a waitress since 2013, the company said in a statement. She and her husband, Mario, were receiving a massage at Young’s Asian Massage to relax after work when the shooting occurred, according to the testimony of Rose Luce, a woman who claims to live with the deceased’s family, who has created a website to fundraise for the couple on GoFoundMe.