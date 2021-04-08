The German doctor at the center of the alleged negative PCR test scandal in Mallorca has been named as Dr R. and I have reportedly works at a Medical Center in Santanyi.

Dr R. allegedly gave German tourists a negative PCR certificate so that they could fly back to Germany, but did not perform the tests.

“Six days before traveling to Mallorca to do the report, allegations about irregular certificates reached the newsroom. Shortly after that I went for a consultation in person and after talking to the doctor for a while, I managed to get a certificate issued without any tests, ”Explains German Journalist, Sascha Winkel, who broke the story.

Winkel traveled from Lisbon to Palma on Wednesday to give a statement to Police and hand over all the documentation requestedd. He was accompanied by an RTL Life Television cameraperson and left Police Headquarters after about an hour.

The Editor of the ‘Menschen, Momente, Geschichten’ television program, which was broadcast on the German RTL Life channel, has also given Police the hidden camera recordings made by the Producer and officially named the Doctor at the center of the scandal in a written statement.

Two cohabiting relatives who were interviewed for the tv program, claim the doctor performed an antigen test on one, but allegedly issued a certificate for the other without performing a test.

The Head of the National Police Technological Crimes Group and the Head of the Guardia Civil Judicial Police are now in charge of the investigation and are expected to analyze the recordings and documentation provided by Sascha Winkel.

A statement will also be taken from Dr R. who was allegedly charging 80 euros for the bogus certificates.

Santanyi

A doctor inside the Medical Center in Santanyí where Dr R. works chose not to open the door to the media or to a German citizen who arrived for a consultation with two children.

Neighbors claim that in previous days there were long queues of foreigners waiting for antigen and PCR tests.