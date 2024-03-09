Hong Kong police have arrested a man and a woman suspected of being the parents of two babies, whose bodies were found in glass bottles inside a rental apartment.

Chief Inspector Au Yeung Tak, of the New Northern Territories unit, declared this Saturday that the mortal remains of the two children were discovered around 10 a.m. on Friday (02.00 GMT) by a cleaning worker who had been commissioned by the apartment owner to clean the facilities of a building in the Tuen Mun neighborhood.

According to a source familiar with the case cited by the South China Morning Post, the babies were boys and, judging by its size, it is possible that it is stillbirthsthat is, “a baby who dies after 28 weeks of pregnancy, but before or during childbirth,” according to the World Health Organization.

The two cylindrical bottles, about 15 cm in diameter and 30 cm in height, were found in a corner of the living room, and were covered with a long white towel.

The inspector in charge of the case stated that No obvious injuries were found on the bodies and that the cause of death will be determined by a forensic pathologist after the autopsy.

After the disturbing discovery, the authorities have proceeded to arrest a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, accused of obstructing the burial of corpses, who are presumed to be the tenants of the apartment where the human remains were found.

The man performs tasks such as receiving, storing and shipping merchandise from a warehouse and is suspected of having links to a criminal gangwhile the woman works in the field of public relations, according to information provided by the police.

The tenants had signed a two-year rental contract for the apartment, starting in December 2022, but apparently during the last six months they had not made any payments.

Therefore, on Tuesday of last week, the owner of the home, accompanied by a real estate agent, showed up at the home to ask the tenant to sign the contract termination documents and vacate the place.

This case came to light on Friday, March 8, when a cleaning worker was sent to the house, thus revealing the macabre discovery.

