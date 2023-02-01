Quintana Roo.- Last Tuesday, a ‘narco blanket’ hanging in a park in the region 240 in cancunalerted the authorities.

An alleged organized crime cell would have been responsible for its placement. On the blanket you can read threats against state government and what appears to be a warning to the federal government.

Reference is also made to elements of the National Guard who are accused of an alleged collection of floor and extortion to tourist drivers.

Here is the full message:

JFE. GN., ATN: OPEN THE VERGA TO COBRA PISO, COBRA FEES, EXTORTORS OF TOURISM DRIVERS IN COMMAND CMTE: PUC (:<) AND ITS BALL OF DOGS BASED ON T2... WHO SAYS BY ORDER OF THE "CHIEF" (: <)

“KEEP PLAYING V3RG4″ 2nd NOTICE”: “THE SQUARE HAS AN OWNER” H. OF ITS PT4 M4DR3….

SR PRESIDENT… ASU… GOVERNOR Qro… DO SOMETHING OR I WILL GIVE YOU A BLOOD BATH… YOU SAY”

“PUC” (fucking dwarf cmte) DO NOT STAY IN YOUR BASE T2 GO OUT TO THE TOPON… YOU ARE LOCATED ATTE…

THE COMPANY… THE MERE VERGA OF CANCUN THE DAYS ARE NUMBED DOG….

WE ARE GETTING V3RG4S PULLERS, SELLERS… .. (Sic) DE VERGAS WE ARE GOING TO PUT “ORDER”

GN DOES NOT PROTECT OR CARE FOR 24 HOURS

Municipal police officers were in charge of removing the blanket and making it available to the Prosecutor’s Office for analysis and investigation.

We recommend you read:

Residents of the area affirm that the message was placed during the early hours of Tuesday, January 31 by Two men riding a motorcycle.