Ciudad Juarez.- Andrés CZ was prosecuted for the crimes of aggravated homicide and attempted aggravated homicide, committed against three people in this city.

The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office announced that the events occurred on June 24 when the accused, accompanied by several people, entered a home in the Real del Desierto neighborhood to fire their firearms at the victims.

Estefanía Eusebia MM, Ladislao MM, and Yahir Michell MM died at the scene, and two other people were seriously injured.

Police investigators executed the arrest warrant against Andrés CZ, who was placed at the disposal of the Investigation Unit for Crimes Against Life, to proceed with his legal situation.

The Public Prosecutor in charge of the criminal case presented the necessary evidence to the Control Judge, who determined that the accused must remain in preventive detention as a precautionary measure and set two months for the closure of the investigations.

**According to current laws and regulations, the accused is presumed innocent until his or her responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority. (Article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure).