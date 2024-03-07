For no apparent reason, a 20-year-old young man killed two employees of the Technological University of Guadalajara (UTEG) this Wednesday and injured two more menthe head of the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office, Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz, confirmed in an interview.

The tragedy within the UTEG Guadalajara campus could have been greaterHowever, the prompt reaction of an injured student and the patrol that a Municipal Police patrol was carrying out at that time helped neutralize and arrest the aggressor in a classroom located at the back of the campus.

It should be noted that staff of The Jalisco Prosecutor's Office is already investigating the participation of this same attacker in the murder of a third womana fact that would have been recorded minutes before inside the Gran Vía Motel, also located in the municipality of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“There is no reason, there is no apparent motive… this guy… arrives and attacks without any apparent reason or cause… the aggression is direct against the first people it sees “, are part of the first statements given by the head of the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office on the outskirts of campus UTEG Olympiclocated in the Atlas neighborhood, on the limits of the municipality of Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque.

The 20-year-old man, who was wearing dark clothing, also A kitchen knife and a small ax were seized from him. with which, in addition to attacking his victims, he also damaged part of the glass facilities of the UTEG campus in Guadalajara, reported Méndez Ruiz.

It would be a student at UTEG Guadalajara who killed two women. Photo: DEBATE

About the two women murdered, the Jalisco Prosecutor, pointed out that there are two employees of the campus. The first victim located at the entrance to the campus is a woman who worked as a receptionist. A few meters from her body, the body of the second victim was located.

Over the two men injuredit was said that one is a student at the school and another is an administrative employee, who is approximately 25 years old and has been declared serious health .

VIDEOS: Two women are killed at the UTEG university in Guadalajara

It should be noted that this double murder at UTEG Guadalajaralocated at the intersections of the Olympic road and General Marcelino García Barragán boulevard, and another murder of a woman at the Gran Vía Motel It occurs a few hours from March 8, International Women's Daydate for which Jalisco women have scheduled two mega marches in the city of Guadalajara to demand respect for their human rights, including a life free of violence.