Torreón Security Authoritiesannounced the presentation of a man who is possibly related to the femicide of Maria Fernanda18 years old, who was found dead during the early hours of Sunday, in the motel Cactusin Torreon.

It was said that the young man will be presented to the competent authorities in the next few hours, who will determine his legal situation.

So far, no details have been released regarding the identity of the person presented, so it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the Attorney General of the State of Coahuila please provide more information.

