The alleged activists of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ransacked a warehouse of e-commerce company Amazon in Marol, Andheri, Mumbai on Friday afternoon. This information was given by the police.
“A LED TV, glassware, laptop, printer, etc. were damaged in the attack,” said a Mumbai Police official. He said that the process of filing an FIR against at least eight people is going on at the Sakinaka police station.
The e-commerce company had earlier approached the city’s Dindoshi court, following which MNS chief Raj Thackeray was issued a notice directing him to appear in court on January 5.
