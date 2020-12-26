The alleged activists of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ransacked a warehouse of e-commerce company Amazon in Marol, Andheri, Mumbai on Friday afternoon. This information was given by the police.

An official said the incident occurred around 1.45 pm. MNS is targeting the company for not having Marathi language on its posters, as well as not having the option of Marathi language on its app.

“A LED TV, glassware, laptop, printer, etc. were damaged in the attack,” said a Mumbai Police official. He said that the process of filing an FIR against at least eight people is going on at the Sakinaka police station.

The e-commerce company had earlier approached the city’s Dindoshi court, following which MNS chief Raj Thackeray was issued a notice directing him to appear in court on January 5.