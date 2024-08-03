Home page politics

After sharp criticism of the 9/11 agreement, Defense Secretary Austin has now made a U-turn. The deal is off the table. The consequences are far-reaching.

Washington, DC – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has revoked a controversial agreement with suspected 9/11 masterminds. The agreement would have provided for life imprisonment instead of death sentences. Austin took direct oversight of the case. Due to the change in the agreement, the death penalty is now again an option for the suspected masterminds.

The Pentagon announced the decision by releasing a memorandum in which Austin relieved the Defense Department’s oversight officer of the case “effective immediately.” At the same time, he assumed direct oversight of the case himself.

Agreement for alleged masterminds behind September 11, 2001 off the table

The agreement that Austin has now revoked concerned three prisoners in the Guantánamo Bay detention camp. They include Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, who is considered the main planner of the September 11 attacks. Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi were also part of the agreement. The original agreement stipulated that the defendants would plead guilty and in return receive a maximum life sentence. This agreement was signed on Wednesday, but Austin revoked it just two days later. This was first reported by several US media outlets, including the New York Times and NBCNews.

The planned agreement had previously been met with strong criticism. German press agency reported, Republicans and relatives of the victims were particularly negative. Republican Congressman James Comer wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden: “You (…) are signaling to our enemies that the United States is not prepared to take tough action against those who attack our country.” Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, also sharply criticized the government and said that Biden’s administration had done “the unthinkable.”

Austin withdraws agreement on 9/11 – previously there was sharp criticism

Some republican greeted loudly NBCNews Austin’s decision. Texas Representative Michael McCaul said, “As I said, if there’s a case that justifies the death penalty, this is it.” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said, “Austin did the right thing.” Graham added, “The previous agreement would have sent absolutely the wrong message to terrorists around the world.”

Brett Eagleson, president of the victims’ association 9/11 Justice, criticized the way the families were treated. According to US media, he said: “We are astonished and deeply frustrated that our families were neither consulted nor informed in advance about the agreement or its subsequent revocation.” Eagleson demanded: “These monsters must be forced to reveal every piece of information about the attacks and be held fully accountable for the murder of our relatives.”

Deal with alleged masterminds after 9/11 – current outcome remains unclear

The question of where and how the 9/11 suspects should be tried is controversial. Eric Holder, former Attorney General under US President Obama, sharply criticized the agreement that has now been revoked. He said: “Those responsible for this terrible arrangement did their best. They were dealt a bad hand by political henchmen and those who have lost faith in our justice system.”

After Austin’s intervention, it is now unclear how the trial against the alleged 9/11 masterminds will proceed. It remains to be seen to what extent the death penalty could be applied. However, it can be assumed that a quick end to the proceedings is not in sight.