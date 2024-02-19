The Insomniac Games leaks still don't stop. Although it has been a couple of months since a huge amount of information from the study came to light to the public without their consent, it was recently revealed a trailer of Marvel's Wolverinewhich looks impressive, even for its current state of development.

Let us remember that among the leaked information, alpha gameplay of Marvel's Wolverine, which gave us a look at how brutal the combat will be in this installment. Now, a couple of hours ago, A supposed promotional video for this title emerged, which gives us another look at this impressive section.

Now, considering that this video comes to light months after the leaks, it is likely that this trailer is only a trailer focused on giving an idea of ​​the type of work that Insomniac Games is carrying out aimed at investors or other entrepreneurs. However, the possibility that this is the work of a fan, who gathered the leaked material and put it together in a way that gives the idea that this is an official work, is also not ruled out.

Considering that this is a video that was not officially shared by the studio, it is very likely that Insomniac Games will remain silent. With rumors of a planned release for 2026, there's still a long way to go before Marvel's Wolverine reaches our hands.and for the developers to release more details about this long-awaited title. On related topics, a playable demo of Marvel's Wolverine. Likewise, this title would be a semi-open world experience.

After what were the three Marvel's Spider-Man games, Insomniac Games has proven to be one of the most valuable studios on PlayStation. Although the leaks we saw here were a total tragedy, it is good to see that fan excitement is still quite high.

