As Assassin’s Creed Valhalla continues to improve the experience for its players, a new leak of the next Assassin’s Creed suggests a substantial change on this from previous installments like Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins. And not only that, but according to this leak of the next Assassin’s Creed, the game would be very far from its launch. Speaking about the next installment in the series, a prominent Assassin’s Creed leaker has relayed the news that it will be more akin to games like Uncharted than Valhalla.

This leak of the next Assassin’s Creed may make some of the fans who are waiting for a change in the saga happy, but also worry those who have seen in recent games a consolidation of the mechanics to offer a more complete Assassin’s Creed experience. Instead of continuing with this, this new game was going to be semi-linear, and each game level would be a sandbox.

According to another leak of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed, the game would focus on the former king of England, Richard the Lionheart. But the new report indicates that unfortunately, this project too may have been frozen or even canceled. As a result, the leaker tells series fans that they may be waiting until 2023 to play the next entry in the franchise, which is a long time for a series that fluctuates between annual and biannual releases.

The new report comes from j0nathan, a Assassin’s Creed member who made a name for himself within the community from Assassin’s Creed for accurately conveying details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla before they were revealed. According to the leaker, the game may be scrapped, as the team that spearheaded its development is now working on DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. And in any case, even if this game resumes development, it won’t be out this year.