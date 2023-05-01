The “alleged head” of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) was “neutralized” in Syria on Saturday (29) in an operation led by Turkish intelligence services, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday (30).

“The alleged head of the Islamic State, whose code name was Abu Hussein al-Qurachi, was neutralized in an operation carried out yesterday by MIT [serviços secretos turcos] in Syria,” said the Turkish head of state in a television interview.

IS had announced on November 30 the death of its previous leader, Abu Hasan al-Hachimi al-Qurachi, without specifying the circumstances.

He was immediately replaced by Abu Al-Husein al-Huseini al-Qurachi, according to IS.

According to an AFP correspondent in northern Syria, Turkish intelligence services and Turkish-backed local military police surrounded an area near the town of Jindires in the Afrin region (northwest) on Saturday.

Local residents questioned by AFP indicated that an operation was carried out against an abandoned farm that served in the past as an Islamic school.

In mid-April, US troops airlifted by helicopter attacked an IS leader in northern Syria who was planning attacks in Europe and the Middle East. The target was “probably” killed, the US Army announced.

Despite its territorial defeat, IS still carries out attacks in Syria.