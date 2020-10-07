The Russian State returns to sit on the dock from this Wednesday with the beginning of the trial against him alleged hitman of the Kremlin secret services Vadim Krasikov prosecuted for the execution of a Chechen man in the heart of Berlin with three accurate shots to the chest and head. A trial whose sentence may further worsen the already degraded relations between Berlin and Moscow if judges confirm that the murder of Selimján Changoshvili, a Georgian political asylee of Chechen origin, was ordered by the Russian authorities.

On August 23, 2019, Krasikov approached Changoshvilli from behind on a bicycle when he was walking through the park of the small Tiergarten and shot him in the chest, to then finish him off. two shots to the head. A crime that those in charge of the investigation described as execution. Krasikov had time to throw the wig he was wearing, the gun and the bicycle he was riding on into the River Spree, but unlucky enough to be observed by two young men who alerted the police. Shortly afterwards he was arrested.

His victim fought in the second Chechen War with the rebels against the Russian army and was wanted by the Moscow authorities. Last December, in the presence of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, during a summit on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Changoshvili a terrorist and a “brutal and bloody man” who little less deserved to have been assassinated. A statement that German prosecutors value practically as a confession.

The dead man had previously survived two attacks against him, the last one in Tbilisi, where he was shot, and had taken refuge with his family, after passing through Ukraine and Poland, in 2016 in Germany, whose authorities granted him political asylum. Vadim Krasikov. He has been in preventive prison since the day of the crime and has been silent like a dead man ever since. The documentation he was carrying in the name of Vadim Sokolov turned out to be false, but it has been proven that it could only be prepared by the intelligence services.

During the investigations, the police were able to rebuild Krasikov’s journey from Moscow to Berlin, going through Paris and Warsaw, identify the hotels and safe houses used by the accused. Moreover, thanks to investigations carried out by the Bellingcat network of investigative journalists, it has been known that Krasikov has committed in the past at least two other murders on the orders of the Russian secret services FSB, in which he possibly worked as a member of a special operations unit.

Bellingcat also found out that, before the crime in the Tiergarten, Krasikov visited the FSB special operations center and he spent several days in one of his training camps. Detailed information also available to the Berlin court and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, which is in charge of the case because it is a crime of terrorism. Russia had been actively searching for Changoshvili since at least 2012, when it sent the German security forces a list of 19 people wanted as suspected members of the terrorist organization “Caucasian Emirate”. At least five of the members of the list have so far been killed or have died in strange circumstances.

After the execution of the Chechen-Georgian citizen, Berlin ordered the expulsion in December 2019 of two diplomats from the Russian Embassy in this capital, allegedly members of the Moscow intelligence services. The German Government thus wanted to punish the lack of collaboration of the Russian authorities to clarify the crime.

On August 11, the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, declared during a visit to Moscow that the murder of the Tiergarten “Taxes our relationships” and he recalled that different German public institutions had requested the collaboration of the Russian authorities on 17 occasions to clarify the case, without success so far. Nine days after Maas’s trip to the Russian capital, the Russian opponent Alexei Navalni was poisoned with the chemical agent novichok, who miraculously survived the attack and is currently recovering in Berlin. For the German government a new example of the terrorist practices of the Putin regime.