Ciudad Juarez.- Personnel from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) arrested two alleged criminals for the commission of crimes of illegal possession of firearms and crimes against public health, reported Jorge Armendáriz, spokesman for the corporation.

The events occurred on Sunday, when through investigative work on the possible participation of the couple in the deprivation of liberty of a third person, they were located through the Sentinel Platform in the Lomas del Desierto neighborhood.

There, the two people were approached and identified as Miriam Alexandra MT and Amauri Arafil VJ, who reacted in a hostile manner against the agents of the SSPE Special Detective Group, who proceeded to detain them immediately to subsequently carry out the corresponding inspection.

Upon conducting a search, officers found a 9mm Uzzi-type firearm with an empty magazine among the couple’s possessions. They also seized 2 plastic wrappers with a total of 134 grams of suspected marijuana.

This led to his formal arrest and placement at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the aforementioned crimes, as well as his alleged responsibility in the crime of kidnapping.