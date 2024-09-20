Ciudad Juarez.- An alleged kidnapper of two migrants is seeking her freedom before a control judge of the Bravos Judicial District.

The hearing to review Lizbeth MF’s precautionary measures was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. yesterday, September 18, with less than 24 hours’ notice, but had to be rescheduled because the victims’ legal counsel was not notified correctly.

MF’s private defense is seeking his conditional release on the grounds of possible medical conditions (according to internal staff of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations, FEOE), as well as because the initial conditions for which he was given justified preventive detention had changed, since the victims (migrants) were no longer in the city and there is no risk to them.

The discussion to seek the accused’s release will resume on Friday at 1:30 p.m., although an Enforcement Judge has yet to resume a criminal case against her from 2021 for having breached the conditions of her conditional release in that case, for the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty.

On April 30, 2021, El Diario reported that nine people (some from Nicaragua, others from Guatemala and Ecuador) were rescued by the State Investigation Agency (AEI) and the FEOE from an alleged kidnapping for which they were deprived of their liberty at house 6955 on Mariano Samaniego Street, in the Insurgentes neighborhood.

The background showed that in addition to the deprivation of the freedom of foreign persons, a payment was requested for their release, which constituted the crime of kidnapping. For this fact, Lizbeth Esmeralda MF and Belem HR were arrested.

FEOE personnel explained that, as a result of this incident, a control judge decided to reclassify the crime as different from the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and it went from aggravated kidnapping to illegal deprivation of liberty, which allowed precautionary measures outside of prison, with the condition of not reoffending, or another determination would have to be made.

On April 4, 2023, two foreigners who were victims of kidnapping reported the crime to MF, and it was on April 27 of that year that the arrest warrant was requested against the woman, who was detained until May 13. On the 17th, she was linked to the process, and since then she has been in preventive detention.