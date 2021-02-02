The preacher is said to have been head of the Islamic State in Germany and to have recruited fighters. The defense sees no evidence of this.

CELLE dpa | In the trial against the alleged Germany head of the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS), Abu Walaa, the defense at the Higher Regional Court in Celle has demanded an acquittal. The allegation that the Iraqi had radicalized young people had not been substantiated by the prosecution or during the taking of evidence by the court, the defense argued on Tuesday.

The defense also had doubts about the credibility of a key witness and a police spy, on whose statements and descriptions the Federal Prosecutor’s Office had primarily relied. This had demanded eleven and a half years imprisonment for the preacher.

Abu Walaa and three co-defendants are accused of radicalizing young people, especially in the Ruhr area and the Hildesheim area, Islamistically and sending them to the IS battle areas. Abu Walaa was the imam of the mosque of the now banned German-speaking Islamic Circle Hildesheim. The four defendants have been on trial for supporting ISIS and membership in the terrorist militia since September 2017.

On the one hand, the federal prosecutor’s office relied on a key witness, a young man from Gelsenkirchen. As a teenager he got into Islamist circles, but later turned away from IS and cooperated with the authorities. Information from the police’s formerly most important informant also played a key role in Islamist circles. “Murat Cem” or “VP01” did not receive any permission to testify in the terror process.