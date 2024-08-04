Alleged intentional fire at food establishment reported

Juarez City.- A flute stand was burned this afternoon, apparently intentionally, in the La Cuesta neighborhood.

The report made to the 911 emergency number indicated that a flute sales stand was on fire on the streets of Sierra Madre del Sur and Óscar Flores.

Fire department members arrived at the scene and controlled and extinguished the fire.

Initially, they reported that it was a flash of lightning, but witnesses said that unknown persons threw a Molotov cocktail.

A perimeter was cordoned off by municipal agents, as the Prosecutor’s Office was notified to carry out the corresponding investigations.