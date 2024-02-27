Alleged illegal loggers shot and killed three forest rangers who patrolled and they injured a fourth in central Mexico, near the slopes of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano in town.

The attack took place The last Sunday, reported the police of the central state of Puebla, east of Mexico City. The injured man was hospitalized, they indicated.

The four “were performing ranger duties” when they were shot. Because Mexico does not have a national forest service, the farmers from local communal farms often They organize to protect the forests of their communitiescombat forest fires and logging.

The men were working when “they were attacked with firearms by other people,” allegedly engaged in clandestine logging, according to a police statement, which added that an investigation is underway.

Loggers have long targeted the lower forested slopes of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano, which is not far from the still active Popocatépetl volcano.