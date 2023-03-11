The suspicion that the man could have had an accomplice was not confirmed. The 20-year-old, known to the police, had the hostages in his power for hours until they were freed by special forces.

DAccording to the police, the suspected hostage-takers in Karlsruhe acted alone. When he did the night before in a pharmacy in the city center, he had a stun gun with him, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The initial suspicion that the man might have had an accomplice was not confirmed: “The 20-year-old acted alone.” Of the eleven hostages at the beginning, nine could have hidden in the building. Two people were still in the power of the suspect.

The police have set up an investigation team with ten officers. The 20-year-old, known to the police, had the hostages in his power for almost five hours. Eventually the access was granted by special forces. According to initial findings, all hostages and the perpetrator remained physically unharmed.