Ciudad Juarez.- Municipal police arrested Alexis Eduardo KE, 24, for his alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against health, who will be investigated for robbery of several commercial establishments.

The intervention took place after municipal officers responded to a call reporting a man and a woman arguing in public on Francisco Villa and Gustavo Bazán streets, in the Kilometer 20 neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, they noticed two people who matched the description provided in the call, which is why they were approached and, upon conducting a preventive inspection, a package containing crystal was found on the male, which is why he was placed under arrest.

The detainee will be investigated for committing several robberies in different commercial establishments, some of them at the company “Honey Whale” located on Ejército Nacional Avenue and Paseo de la Victoria on August 22 of this year, where they stole several items that accumulated a significant sum of money.

In addition to a robbery at the company “Jayza” located at the intersection of Santos Dumont and Oscar Flores streets” on August 28 of this year, where he stole a safe with cash that was inside a vehicle, as well as cell phones, screens, among others, as well as a jewelry store in previous months located on Puerto de Palos street.