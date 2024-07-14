Chihuahua.- Forces of the three levels of government carried out a series of searches and They arrested an alleged hitmanin addition to insure weapons, vehicles and property.

They were performed Searches in three homes and in a hoteland in those actions it was caught Sebastian OR, alleged member of the The Company criminal groupEl Diario Mx. publishes.

TO Sebastian It is related to homicides recently occurred, according to unofficial sources.

The operation was carried out jointly by elements of the Office of the Attorney Generalof the Municipal police from the city of Chihuahua and of the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA).

Were searched houses Located in the 11 de Febrero, Popular and Cerrada Taidilla neighborhoods, as well as a hotel located in Plaza Victoria.

In addition to the detainee, the authorities secured the following during the actions:

Two weapons, caliber 5.7 and 9 mm

A .223 caliber long gun

A fully stocked charger

Three vehicles, one Hyundai, one Silverado pickup and one Altima, all three linked to homicides

The detainee and the three firearms seized. Photo published by El Diario Mx.

Sebastian OR is linked to a criminal cell operating in the capital; he was found with a 59-gram portion of a green herb, with the characteristics of marijuana.

It is added that during the operation carried out at the hotel, they searched a suspicious person, who turned out to have an arrest warrant against him for the crime of robbery.