In the Canary Islands, they found a possible refuge for the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler. According to assumptions, the villa served as a secret clinic, where the Fuhrer, after the defeat in World War II, underwent plastic surgery, after which he left for South America. This is reported by The Sun with reference to the Secret Nazi Bases program.

The authors of the issue visited the Villa Casa Winter, which is located on the cliff of the southern outskirts of Fuerteventura. Inside the tower building, they found tiled rooms reminiscent of a crematorium and operating theater, as well as a tunnel. Researchers believed that Hitler faked a suicide and was taken to the Canary Islands at the end of April 1945. He allegedly arrived at the villa with the secretary Martin Bormann and the doctor Josef Mengel. Specialists changed their appearance, after which the Nazis left for Brazil and Argentina to escape from justice.

Related materials This is for myself People around the world began to massively build private homes during the pandemic. What do the best ones look like? Walls of Evil The most unusual buildings of the Third Reich: from Aryan Hogwarts to Hitler’s Colosseum

The estate was built by the German engineer Gustav Winter. According to rumors, the Nazis were involved in financing the project, and during the war, submarines were placed in bunkers under the structure. However, Winter denied such assumptions, noting that the construction of the house ended after the war. The archival materials about the object were also studied by the Austrian-German publicist Alex Pir. In a conversation with the publication, he said that Winter was associated with the Nazis, but his house was intended for the family, and the tiled room served as a kitchen. However, the engineer’s wife led an isolated lifestyle and refused to move.

At the moment Pedro Fumero lives in the villa. According to the current owner, his relatives took part in the construction of the house. Fumero theorized that the building was related to military operations, citing stories from relatives about the arrival of the military during work on the site. The owner is sure that the house “hides many secrets” and was not intended for entertainment.

In June 2020, Austria revealed plans to “neutralize” a house in Braunau am Inn, the birthplace of Adolf Hitler. Then they decided to renovate the building and turn it into a police station. They expected to spend more than $ 5 million on the work, and they wanted to complete the reconstruction by 2023.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]