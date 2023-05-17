After an operation carried out on the Mexico-Tuxpan highway, eight people from Acaxochitlán arrestedas reported by the Huauchinango Municipal Police belonging to the state of Pueblawhich, according to data unofficial are related to the illegal hydrocarbon trade.

The elements detailed that it was in the accesses to the town of Venta Grande Huauchinango, Puebla where the alleged huachicolerosas they were traveling aboard two trucks in a suspicious manner, for which they were detained for a review.

In the review, the uniformed officers realized that one of the subjects aboard the first truck was carrying two firearms and, since they did not have an official document of possession of weapons, they were referred to judicial authorities.