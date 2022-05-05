He had been described by a victim who managed to escape in December. The four murders were in Bilbao in September and October. The authorities do not rule out the possibility that the perpetrator has at least four other murders on his conscience.
All victims are said to have contacted the man through the dating app Grindr, which is especially popular with gay men. They invited him home and were drugged there. The bank account was also looted.
