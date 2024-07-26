Ismael Zambada Garcia, “Mayo Zambada” He was arrested in Texas, United States, along with Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of “El Chapo” Guzmanduring the afternoon of July 25, and after his capture, a supposed photograph of what he looks like today was released.

Let us remember that over the years, few images of “El Mayo Zambada” have been known due to his great ability to maintain a low profile and evade the authorities.

The most recent image that was certain to be of the Ismael Zambada, It was taken in 2010, when journalist Julio Scherer received an invitation to secretly meet with the man also nicknamed “Lord of the Mountains.”

During this meeting Scherer took several photos of “The May Zambada”in one of them the journalist appears next to Zambadathe cover of Proceso, one of the most representative images of the alleged boss, he is dressed in a t-shirt, jeans and a cap.

The other image shows “The May Zambada” In what appears to be a rural area, something relaxed is observed. These are the only two Photographs who until now represented one of the alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

However, after his arrest in Texas, United States, a leaked Photography He allegedly appears wearing an unbuttoned blue and white checked shirt, revealing a bulging belly, a receding hairline, a thick black mustache, wrinkles on his neck, gray hair, and gauze on the right side of his chest, which shows no signs of blood or any wounds.

Photo: (X/@DeChiapas79803)

The capture of the The May Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López it is still not clear how it happened, since while some media outlets indicate that it was due to the surrender of the alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, Others say that it was done through a deception by police agents. DEA to finally apprehend them at the Texas airport.

Since last May the DEA He pointed out that it was possible that ‘The May’ Zambada He no longer had important activities within the Sinaloa Cartel, since his health condition is “bad.”

It is reported that he weighs 75 kilos, is 1.75 meters tall and suffers from the ravages of diabetes, the latter was stated by specialist Eduardo Guerrero to Foro TV this Thursday.

