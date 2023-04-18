Deportivo Pereira is experiencing one of the most promising stages in its history, they became champions for the first time in the BetPlay League last year and qualified for the Copa Libertadores de América.

The fans of the Matecaña team are euphoric at the moment of the team led by the coach Alejandro Restrepo that, he will have a hard visit that Tuesday, April 18. The current Colombian champion will measure his strength with Boca Juniors at the mythical Bombonera stadium.

The passion of the fans

Sports Pereira will visit for the first time one of the most impressive stadiums in Argentina and the world, which is why several fans decided to go on an expedition to accompany the players of the matecaña team in the most difficult match of Group F of the Conmebol Libertadores.

In fact, through social networks the images of some Colombian fans who took photos at the Obelisk and in various places in Buenos Aires with club flags and shirts, living the ‘famous’ continental dream, went viral.

Although not everything is joy for the fans of the Colombian cast, the authorities of Argentina they found two Colombians hiding in a truck who wanted to enter the southern country of the continent illegally.

The two people of Colombian nationality found in the border between Chile and Argentina, were consulted by the immigration authorities of that country, the reasons why they were going to cross and they would have responded “we are going to the Bombonera to see the game on date 2 of the Libertadores Cup”.

Given this fact, the Argentine Migration authorities decided to arrest the two people identified as Pereira fans, because they tried to flee at the time of the inspection.

The identity of the matecaña fans who decided to make the journey is still unknown; In addition, it has not been made official if the Argentine authorities allowed the two people to enter the country to witness the game between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Pereira, match that will start at 7:00 p.m., Colombian time.

