He Team 5 She had been extorted for years and today, unknown persons threw a pineapple grenade and fired more than eight shots at the house where the members of the popular group of Christian Yaipen in the Los Olivos district in the early morning hours. The National Police of Peru was present at midday to verify the damage.

PNP at the home of Group 5. Photo: sources close to Group 5

What happened to Group 5?

In the early morning hours, the house located in Los Olivos where the group usually stays when they arrive in Lima, was shot at. The PNP arrived at the scene of the incident around 12:00 pm to carry out the corresponding investigations. According to sources close to the cumbia group, the artists had been being extorted for 2 years, they filed the corresponding complaint, but until now, the criminals were not captured. Therefore, it is presumed that they would be the same ones who perpetrated the events.

So far, no member of the group has commented on the matter; However, it is expected that the authorities will find those responsible.

What do the authorities say about it?

Like the group, there is still no statement about what happened.

#Alleged #extortionists #shoot #home #Group #Los #Olivos