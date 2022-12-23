Genoa – The deputy prosecutor of Genoa Francesco Pinto and the substitute Giancarlo Vona will be able to question the two suspects in the investigation into the alleged maxi escape of 153 million set up by Booking, the online platform that manages, among other things, the rental of houses.

The Italian prosecutors have received the green light for the European investigation order from the Dutch prosecutor. In addition to the two suspects for tax evasion, the managers of the online booking giant Olivier Bisserier, in office between 2013 and 2019, and Marcela Martin, who held the position between 2019 and 2020, five other witnesses will be heard as people informed of the facts.

Italian magistrates will also be able to check all the required documentation.

The investigations of the first group of the Genoese financial police, which began in 2018, were made particularly difficult due to the lack of cooperation from the foreign authorities. Now the prosecutors Pinto and Vona want to understand how Booking has, in the past, managed the acquisition of news relating to its customers without a VAT number to understand if they held the qualification of entrepreneurs and then if, after the start of the investigation and in particular since 2020, the Dutch giant has adopted a organisational model that avoids the distortions of the past by billing private non-entrepreneurs with regular application of VAT.

The investigation had revealed “how the Dutch company used to issue VAT-free invoices by applying the ‘reverse charge’ mechanism even in cases where the accommodation facility was without the relevant registration number, with the consequence that the tax was neither declared nor paid in Italy“.

The military consulted the databases and open sources and with the data made available by the multinational and relating to the commissions applied to 896,500 customer positions in Italy, a turnover of around 700 million was reconstructed; on this amount the company would have had to proceed with the annual VAT return and pay it further into the tax authorities 153 million tax.