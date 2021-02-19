The military is bending the constitution after the coup. This creates an excuse to overthrow Aung San Suu Kyi and exclude him from elections.

YANGON taz | “Possible electoral fraud!” And: “Millions of mistakes on the electoral roll!” With these accusations after the parliamentary elections on November 8, 2020, the military have justified their coup. They claim the same names appeared several times on the lists. The numbers of voters’ identity cards were also repeated. However, the army did not provide any evidence to support this claim. The electoral commission rejected the allegations.

Myanmar’s electoral system is not perfect, but it is capable of preventing fraud on a large scale. On election day, thousands of school teachers checked the voting in the polling stations. In order to cheat in the elections, a person would have had to drive from one constituency to another even though the government had restricted freedom of movement.

A fraudster would also have gotten the non-washable marking ink off his finger and would have had to bypass the controls of the employees in the polling stations.

However: The ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) enjoyed its official bonus over the other parties during the election campaign. Under the guise of individual donors, she also circumvented campaign funding rules. And NLD candidates took the opportunity to present themselves as helpers in the government’s Covid aid programs, which benefited them in public.

President arrested, his vice then legalized the coup

Another unpleasant truth: The official electoral commission (UEC) was close to the NLD and violated some democratic rules: For example, they initially blocked a group of election observers, only to allow them – too late to ensure extensive surveillance.

Only after illegal arrests could the coup be transfigured as constitutional July 19, 1947: General Aung San, leader of the independence movement and father of Aung San Suu Kyi, is assassinated January 4, 1948: Independence of Burma from Great Britain March 1948: Karen and communists start uprising March 2, 1962: Military coup under Ne Win, later massacre of students. Beginning of the “independent path to socialism”. Nationalization of companies, expulsion of Burmese of Indian origin, war against ethnic minorities and self-isolation of the country March 1988: Mass protests begin fueled by the economic crisis July / August 1988: Resignation of dictator Ne Win, brutal military operations against protests September 18, 1988: Military coup with around 5,000 dead. Turn away from socialism, the military renames the country Myanmar May 27, 1990: Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) wins elections with almost 60 percent of the vote and 80 percent of the seats. But the military does not give up power. Thousands of political prisoners, torture and forced labor are common. Aung San Suu Kyi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, will spend the next 15 years in prison or house arrest. Economic sanctions from western countries May 2008: Cyclone Nargis destroys the Irrawaddy Delta, at least 84,500 dead, hundreds of thousands homeless, junta obstructs international aid, but has a constitution approved by referendum, which ensures the military sovereignty over politics. November 10, 2010: Military party USDP wins elections boycotted by NLD, but initiates reforms and releases Aung San Suu Kyi November 8, 2015: NLD clearly wins the first free elections. According to the constitution, Aung San Suu Kyi is not allowed to be president and becomes the de facto head of government November 8, 2020: In the parliamentary elections, the NLD wins around 80 percent of the seats according to majority voting, a debacle for the military-affiliated USDP 1. 2. 2021: Initially bloodless military coup led by army chief Min Aung Hlaing before the planned opening of parliament. Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint are arrested. From 2. 2. mass protests.

But the military justified its coup with the vaguely worded Section 417 of the Constitution. This allows the Commander-in-Chief to take full political control if the Union or national solidarity “falls apart” or if Myanmar is endangered because of “attempts to take over the sovereignty of the state through riot, violence or other false methods of violence”.

This takeover of power by the army chief must, however, be ordered by the president. This leads to the question of whether the coup was constitutional, as the army claims. Because immediately before the army declared a state of emergency, it set the State Councilor and de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and Vice-President Henry Van Thio.

This prevented the three NLD politicians from exercising their offices. Only then did the military-appointed Vice President Myint Shwe become the incumbent head of state. He then quickly transferred absolute power to Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing.

The military is now organizing evidence of electoral fraud after the event

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing soon declared publicly that the investigation of the electoral roll had begun and those responsible for the election fraud would be punished. An independent investigation does not seem to be planned.

It looks as if the military is now trying to produce evidence after the fact to justify their allegations – a scenario common in authoritarian states where dictators suppress political opponents.

Many doubt that the so-called electoral roll survey will be fair and objective. Some experts even suspect that the military will produce new allegations to bring Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint to court. Aung San Suu Kyi has already been accused of illegally importing radio equipment. And President Win Myint allegedly violated corona rules.

General Min Aung Hlaing has meanwhile promised elections after a year-long emergency and that he will of course hand over power to the victorious party. Unsurprisingly, Aung San Suu Kyi’s and Win Myint’s alleged crimes can be punished with prison terms of up to three years.

That means: You will be sentenced by judges under the supervision of Min Aung Hlaing for having abolished the separation of powers. Then the two will not be allowed to run in the upcoming elections as convicts.

No less worrying are the raids on NLD offices, during which police officers confiscated internal documents and hard drives. Although it is still a bit early for this, one could conclude that the NLD should be completely excluded from the elections.

For the NLD, two events from a dark past are repeating themselves: in 1990, the military declared their election victory null and void. And in the 2010 election, she had to run without her leadership, who was still in jail or under house arrest.

The military are once again showing that any civilian politician elected to office must accept the army’s supremacy as the supposed guardian of the 2008 Constitution – a constitution that was undemocratically created.

Many of our authors who are currently reporting on the current political situation in Myanmar do so using their own security. In order to protect themselves from repression, some of them remain anonymous. (Editor’s note).