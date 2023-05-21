Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

A suspected drug lord has been charged in the Netherlands. He proposes to his girlfriend in court. (Iconic image) © Elnur/imago

Curious marriage proposal: A defendant asks his girlfriend the big question in the courtroom. The future father-in-law is also threatened with imprisonment.

Munich – The allegation weighs heavily: A man is said to have led a gang and produced and sold drugs on a large scale. The 33-year-old is now in the dock in the Netherlands. But rather unusual scenes took place in the courtroom on Monday (May 15).

In the middle of his criminal trial, the man seized the moment and proposed to his girlfriend in ‘s-Hertogenbosch in the Dutch province of Noord-Brabant. The woman was not deterred by the possible impending punishment for the drug lord. According to reporters, she quickly said “yes”.

Marriage proposal in court: Alleged drug lord asks his girlfriend the big question

The 33-year-old is said to have called himself “Prince of the Underworld of Eindhoven”. The drug gang was apparently active in several countries. According to the public prosecutor’s office, she is said to have manufactured pills in the south of the Netherlands as well as in Belgium and in Germany, in Ruppach-Goldhausen (Rhineland-Palatinate) and Kassel (Hesse).

In any case, the newly engaged couple shouldn’t embrace each other too quickly – at least not in freedom. The verdict against the 33-year-old is not expected until July 13.

Marriage proposal in court: future father-in-law is also charged

The extensive trial against the gang continued on Tuesday (May 16). Like the Dutch news agency ANP reported, coincidentally the future father-in-law of the alleged drug lord also stood before the judges – even in the same building. He is also said to have led a drug gang. He faces a prison sentence of 15 years. (kas/dpa)

Most recently, a man proposed to his girlfriend the fire department way. A video of the spectacular proof of love went viral. There was a shock at the Wittelsbacher wedding in Munich: The bride suddenly collapsed after saying yes.