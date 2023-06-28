Home page World

Ecstasy tablets can be seen in a bag during a press round in the offices of the Munich public prosecutor’s office. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

A 13-year-old child dies, two teenagers are still in the clinic. The reason is probably the ecstasy pill “Blue Punisher”. A man is already in custody; the police suspect other suspects.

Neubrandenburg – After the suspected drug death of a 13-year-old from Altentreptow in eastern Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the criminal police in Neubrandenburg are investigating at full speed. She does not rule out that other suspects are identified.

Yesterday, the district court of Neubrandenburg had already issued an arrest warrant against a 37-year-old. According to a court spokesman, the German is said to have given narcotics to minors in two cases. According to the police, the charge is “recklessly causing the death of another by dispensing narcotics”.

Connections between crimes still unclear

According to their own statements, the police arrested four suspects on Monday evening – in addition to the 37-year-old, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds. Although the three young people were released yesterday, the investigators assume, based on the current state of knowledge, that they too are connected to the death of the 13-year-old and the poor health of a 14- and a 15-year-old.

The police also do not rule out that more people could be involved. “The exact connection between the crimes and the investigation of other suspects are the subject of ongoing investigations,” said a police spokeswoman.

According to the police, a 14-year-old woman who was found lying on the ground in Neubrandenburg on Monday evening was still in critical condition last night. She was therefore treated in the intensive care unit of the Neubrandenburg Clinic. A 15-year-old from the Altentreptow area is also in the clinic. According to police, she is on the mend. According to the information, the two also probably took “Blue Punisher” – an ecstasy pill with a high active ingredient content.

School psychologists on duty

The shock among the classmates of the deceased 13-year-old is deep. The school psychologists from the mobile team of the Neubrandenburg State Education Authority are still in Altentreptow (Mecklenburgische Seenplatte district) to “catch the concerns of the children, but also of the teachers,” announced the responsible school inspector Kirsten Reen.

As was the case yesterday, the teachers would continue to make the lessons flexible in order to respond to the needs of the students, said Reen. “For some it was a stop that the lessons continued normally, for others a space to talk was offered.” At a place of mourning in the school, the students could have attached notes and cards. “Flowers were laid, candles were set up, cuddly toys laid down, entirely voluntarily, just as every student likes it.” dpa