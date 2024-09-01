Ciudad Juarez.- An alleged cocaine dealer was arrested yesterday by municipal police officers, whom he allegedly tried to bribe by offering $8,000 for his freedom, reported Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

The official said that it was on the streets of Sierra Morrones and Sierra de los Armadillos, in El Jarudo, where they noticed that the occupant of a gray Ford Platinum pickup truck, model 2024, with license plates from the State of Texas, was driving inappropriately, putting the physical integrity of third parties at risk.

He was stopped and 20 doses of cocaine powder were found among his belongings. He was arrested, but he offered the officers eight thousand dollars to try to evade responsibility, which is why he was also charged with the crime of promoting illicit conduct.

After reading his rights, Renato M., 51 years old, was brought before the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) Chihuahua delegation.