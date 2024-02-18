After his arrest in Turkey, alleged drug boss Rawi Q. was deported to the Netherlands remarkably quickly. According to him, this happened under heavy duress and he had to pay for his ticket himself. Who is this born Amsterdammer, who once hung a rusted grenade on the front door, who would label his blocks of coke with Prada and whose arrest had to be repeated so that it could be filmed? “The judge said: 'You are going to the Netherlands, at all costs.'”