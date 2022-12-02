The man suspected of directing the murder of Peter R. de Vries would himself be heavily threatened. Krystian M.’s lawyer today read a number of horrifying messages in the secure court at Schiphol that were allegedly sent to M. by an unknown person. “It sends shivers down your spine,” said lawyer Ronald van der Horst.

Van der Horst read out messages that were sent to a telephone in M.’s home in September and October last year. It would have said, among other things, ‘you deserve punishment, you think you are dealing with clowns’ and ‘you deserve the death penalty with those cancer whore mistakes of yours’. Messages would also have been sent that the sender would not only ‘hunt’ M., but also his ‘dog and cat and fish’. According to the lawyer, the threatening messages “go on for pages.”

“The police have asked my client if he is being threatened, if he is fighting with someone, if he is afraid to speak up or if he is being pressured. He does not answer that and invokes his right to remain silent.” Van der Horst wonders whether the police have any signals about possible threats. See also The State Duma Committee supported the project on QR codes in public places

M. is a suspect in several criminal cases. The 27-year-old Pole is said to have directed the murder of crime reporter De Vries. He is said to have given instructions to alleged shooter Delano G. and driver Kamil E. before and after the murder. De Vries was shot in the center of Amsterdam on July 6 last year and died of his injuries nine days later.

Life imprisonment

A life sentence was demanded against the suspects G. and E., but just before the court was to rule, new information came in through statements from an anonymous witness. This witness, codenamed 5089, testified, among other things, about the role of M. The court then reopened the investigation.

M. is also a suspect in the criminal case that concerns, among other things, stolen cars that were used in crimes, such as the murder of lawyer Derk Wiersum in 2019. On Friday, a new preparatory session in the case about a liquidation attempt in Zeewolde was held in October last year. According to the Public Prosecution Service, M. also played a role in this.

The anonymous witness 5089 also made incriminating statements about M. in the Zeewolde case. From next week, ‘5089’ will be heard extensively behind closed doors, in this case but also in the case about the murder of Peter R. de Vries. A public hearing will be held in that case in early January. It is possible that more will become clear about those interrogations.