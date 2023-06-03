Official sources from the Peruvian Foreign Ministry have confirmed the existence of voice messages with death threats against Peruvian diplomats in Mexico. The General Consulate of Peru in the North American country has asked the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to reinforce the security of said headquarters. The Mexican president has not spoken and so far, the authors of the threats have not yet been identified.

Audios verified by the Peruvian Government with intimidating messages reached the voice mail of the Consulate of that country in Mexico. The threats and grievances are directed at the former Peruvian ambassador in Mexico, despite the fact that he is no longer in office, and at President Dina Boluarte.

“You have 48 hours to get out of Mexico or we’ll take you out of Mexico in a garbage bag,” it said. one of the messages heard on the call. It is believed thatThe audio was addressed to Manuel Gerardo Talavera Espinar, who served as ambassador until February of this year, when the Peruvian president ordered his definitive retirement.

Therefore, the threat could also be directed at the current charge d’affaires of Peru in Mexico, Julio Reinoso. The official is in Mexico City to conclude commercial relations that were also paused between the two countries in the escalation of diplomatic tensions. The versions about who was the recipient contrast.

The audios, in which there are also disrespectful references to President Dina Boluarte, were sent to the Mexico City police to alert them to the situation and request security reinforcements in the consular building. The Peruvian authorities filed a complaint with the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office and the Peruvian Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, described the incident as “serious intimidation.”

“We condemn the threats received at the headquarters of the diplomatic mission of Peru in Mexico,” the Peruvian prime minister wrote on Twitter.

We condemn threats received at the headquarters of the diplomatic mission of Peru in Mexico. The origin of these reprehensible acts must be investigated and we request guarantees for the life and safety of our officials and administrative personnel who work in that country. — Alberto Otárola (@AlbertoOtarolaP) June 2, 2023



Otárola added that “the origin of these reprehensible acts must be investigated” and that the Peruvian government requests “guarantees for the life and safety” of its officials and administrative personnel working in that country.

For its part, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry explained that the death threats were received last Wednesday through an anonymous message sent via WhatsApp to the emergency cell phone of the Consulate General in Mexico City.

The statement added that the Police Attaché Office of Peru in Mexico is “in permanent contact with the police authorities of that country, monitoring the case and the investigations” and that the work of the embassy and the consulate general in Mexico “continue to develop normally. “.

Obrador declared ‘persona non grata’ in Peru

As recently as Thursday, May 25, Peruvian lawmakers decided that López Obrador was not welcome in the country, citing what they described as his meddling in Peru’s internal affairs, following the ouster and imprisonment of former President Pedro Castillo.

López Obrador has cataloged the INE as corrupt on multiple occasions. © Reuters / Henry Romero

López Obrador argued, in December, that the treatment the former president had received was unconstitutional.

Diplomatic relations between the two Latin American nations were already strained. Also at the end of last year, the Boluarte government ordered the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, to leave the country after López Obrador’s first comments about Castillo.

In February, Boluarte also announced the withdrawal of Peru’s ambassador to Mexico in response to comments by López Obrador calling his government unconstitutional.

In addition to the Mexican president, Peru’s Congress has also classified Colombia’s leftist president, Gustavo Petro, and Bolivia’s former president, Evo Morales, as “personas non grata” for similar criticisms of Boluarte.

History of tense relations between Peru and Mexico

Relations between Lima and Mexico City are getting colder and colder. This Friday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared that his government does not want to have commercial or economic ties with Peru while Dina Boluarte remains in power, considering her a “usurper” of the Presidency.

“As long as there is no democratic normality in Peru, we do not want economic or commercial relations with them,” López Obrador said.

The Mexican president added that he will not hand over the rotating presidency of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc to Peru and said that he is willing to hand it over to Chile. “I am not going to give it to the lady that she is usurping the Presidency (…) I am going to send a letter to President Boric, that they no longer blame us politicians in Peru and nowObrador declared.

The Peruvian president responded to Obrador and called him “very ignorant given the intelligence of the Mexican people,” at a press conference in Lima. This is the latest chapter in the escalation of diplomatic tensions since Castillo was removed from the Peruvian Executive when he tried to close Congress, which was investigating him for his alleged participation in a criminal network..

Turbulent political situation in Peru

Dina Boluarte, formerly vice president, was sworn in as president hours after Castillo was quickly removed from office and arrested, following his so-called “self-coup” d’état. Since then, violent protests have broken out, especially in the south of the country, resulting in dozens of civilian deaths.

The Prosecutor’s Office summoned the president on May 31 to testify in the context of a preliminary investigation into the deaths of dozens of people in the anti-government protests registered between the months of December 2022 and March 2023. In this file image, Peru’s President Dina Boluarte speaks during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Lima on February 10, 2023. © AFP – Ernesto Benavides

Rights groups have accused police and soldiers of using excessive force, and on Thursday Amnesty International said the indigenous origins of most of those killed in the protests suggested racial bias.

For her part, Boluarte has defended security forces and accused some protesters of violence, but prosecutors are also investigating her for her role in the killings.

Meanwhile, the investigation against Pedro Castillo advances. This Friday, the Congressional Oversight Commission found evidence that the former president, in preventive detention for 36 months, received illicit money as part of an alleged criminal network that he installed in the Executive branch during his term.

With EFE and local media