Codename “coup”. Or maybe “Neverland”, given that Transnistria has been declaring itself independent for thirty years but no one recognizes it. Only Russia. The story of espionage was born here, in a game of plots that involves two teams, three countries and a ghost state. In the background are the Conference and a match between Sheriff and Partizan that will go down in history as that of the alleged putsch. It looks like a Tom Clancy novel, but it’s pure reality, cursed football, entered in the midst of geopolitical warfare between hostile nations.