Mexicali, Baja California.- An alleged forger of driver’s licenses from the state of lower californiawas apprehended by elements of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) and at the time of the seizure, he had in his possession eight apocryphal documents, which presumably he intended to sell in the municipality of mexicali.

The man was identified as Hiram Moisés “N”, 22 years old and originally from Tijuana, who was offering licenses in the Plaza Cataviña parking lot, located between Calzada Cetys and Gómez Morín street, in the Cataviña subdivision.

The arrest occurred after the authorities were alerted anonymously about the subject in question.

When the police elements They arrived at the site and the man noticed the police presence, tried to hide to go unnoticed, however, the officers managed to identify the physical characteristics described by the informant, finding him behind a wall of one of the commercial premises.

When interviewing the individual, they noticed that he adopted a nervous attitude and responded evasively to questions, for which a body inspection was requested, in which 8 driver's licenses were found with the legend of the state of lower californiain each one referred different data.

After reviewing the status of the documentation, the state authority verified that none of the apocryphal documents had security holograms.

For this reason, Hiram Moisés “N” was immediately placed with hand locks and his constitutional rights were read to him, informing him at that moment that he would be placed at the disposal of the competent authority to determine his legal situation.